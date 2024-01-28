Nasser Hospital Under Israel’s Seige, at Least 150 Palestinians Killed: Reports

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
At least 150 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces took the Nasser Medical Complex Hospital in Khan Younis under siege on Saturday, 27 January.
Gaza Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said that many were being forced to bury their dead kin in the hospital’s courtyard. He added,
He also added that the hospital’s generators will shut off within four days as fuel shortages escalate, even as the hospital’s water tanks have been damaged by Israeli drones.
Al-Qedra said, “Israel intentionally disables the capabilities of Nasser Medical Complex and Hope Hospital in Khan Younis during their siege, targeting them, and preventing ambulance movement.”
However, while speaking to Xinhua news agency, Israel denied the attacks saying that it was ensuring the “continued operation” of Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in Khan Younis.
As Israel’s war against Hamas completes 113 days, at least 26,257 Palestinians in the Gaza strip have been killed, while at least 64,797 have been wounded, according to the Health Ministry.
This comes as the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to “prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians” on Friday, 26 January.
The United Nations Relief & Works Agency for Palestine also opened an investigation on Friday after several of its staff were suspected to be involved in the 7 October attacks that escalated tensions between Israel and Gaza.
On Saturday, the northern parts of Gaza received heavy rain, as bad weather further added to the woes of Palestinians seeking refuge in tents and shelters.
