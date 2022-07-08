Boris Johnson to Throw 'Lavish' Wedding Party at Residence

Boris and Carrie Johnson are moving their planned July wedding party from Chequers to another location.
(Photo: Facebook/borisjohnson)
Boris and Carrie Johnson are moving their planned July wedding party from Chequers to another location, The Guardian reported on Friday, 8 July.
The decision was taken to move the party after Johnson resigned on Thursday and it emerged the couple had planned to host a delayed wedding bash at the prime minister’s country retreat.
Earlier, newly installed education secretary James Cleverly told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that allowing the party to Continue at the original wedding would be a “rather generous action.”
Meanwhile, Johnson announced his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader on Thursday.
"I will serve as the Prime Minister until a new leader is in place," Johnson said in his address outside 10, Downing Street.
On Thursday, Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a letter which openly questioned his Johnson's authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.
"Prime minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now," he signed off.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, a group of Cabinet ministers including Home Secretary Priti Patel, newly appointed Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart visited Johnson, urging him to quit.
Johnson's resignation will trigger a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier. Johnson will remain incharge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)