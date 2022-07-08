'Gone But Not Gone': The Headlines, Day After Boris Johnson Quit As Tory Chief

Here are some of the top headlines from the morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader.
A day after United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader, UK dailies such as The Guardian, Mail Online, and others took it upon themselves to come up with strikingly creative headlines.
Johnson's departure came after a spate of resignations from the British Cabinet, citing his leadership as a reason. His resignation triggered a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new prime minister.
Here are some of the top headlines from the morning after:
Writing on Johnson's term as the prime minister, The Guardian's Jonathan Freedland wrote, "Dishonesty has been the one constant in Johnson’s career – in the end the deceit proved too much to bear."
Jess Phillips wrote in her column for The Independent, "He is finally gone and not a moment too soon. I never thought I would say this – I am after all a Thatcher baby, born into a socialist home of union activists and feminist warriors – but Boris Johnson is the worst prime minister of my lifetime."
Meanwhile, Daily Mail said, "The ousting of Boris Johnson has unleashed the 'hounds of hell' and has sparked a bitter leadership race that will see Tories 'shredding each other to pieces', Nadine Dorries has warned as hopefuls gear up to replace him."
Commenting on the way Johnson delivered his resignation, The Times wrote, "Bustling and brisk, he settled his neck on the chopping block and delivered a resignation statement jaunty enough to infuriate his foes one last time."
Comparing Johnson to Jonathan Swift's Gulliver, Daily Mail's Richard Littlejohn explained how the UK prime minister was brought down.
"Prime minister dramatically announces his intention to step down, but signals he hopes to stay in post for months to come," the article read.
"Time to accept the inevitable, put on a clean shirt and smart suit, get behind the official lectern and say goodbye," Jain Street-Porter wrote in Mail Online.
Shortly before resigning, Johnson appointed a full replacement Cabinet. Reacting to the development, this is what The Sun said:
Writing on Johnson's resignation speech, The Independent's Sean O'Grady wrote, "Nothing became Boris Johnson more than the manner of his leaving. His speech was graceless, bombastic, boastful, contained a few untruths, lacked any sense of responsibility, still less contrition, tie not quite straight, and hair artfully arranged to try and conceal male pattern baldness."
