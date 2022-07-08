'Gone But Not Gone': The Headlines, Day After Boris Johnson Quit As Tory Chief

A day after United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader, UK dailies such as The Guardian, Mail Online, and others took it upon themselves to come up with strikingly creative headlines.

Johnson's departure came after a spate of resignations from the British Cabinet, citing his leadership as a reason. His resignation triggered a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new prime minister.

Here are some of the top headlines from the morning after: