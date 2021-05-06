Stranded Australian Contingent at IPL Leave for Maldives: CA

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association have jointly vouched for the development that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators engaged in the IPL have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives.



In an official statement put forth on social media, CA and the ACA attested to the fact while extending their sincere thanks to the BCCI for their promptness in relocating the Australian contingent from India to the Maldives in less than two days after the decision to indefinitely suspend the league.