Here’s How RCB Qualified For Playoffs Despite Losing to Delhi

Coming into Monday night’s big match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the understanding had been that whichever team wins the match, goes through to the playoffs and which ever team doesn't, will need to see if their net run rate finishes better that Kolkata and Hyderabad’s to grab one of the last 2 qualification spots. So how then have RCB and Delhi both qualified for the playoffs? Delhi are through because they now have 16 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who play the last league stage match against Mumbai, cannot finish with more than 14 points.

Bangalore were the lucky losers of the match as despite having 14 points, as many as Kolkata, they qualify because their net run rate after Monday’s match is -0.172, which is better than KKR’s -0.214.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore both progress to the playoff stages.

But What If SRH Beat Mumbai? Yes, the last league stage match is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Mumbai Indians. MI were by far the first team to qualify for the playoffs but that doesn't mean they haven’t spoiled a few parties, having beaten Rajasthan, Bangalore and Delhi in their last three outings. So, incase David Warner’s SRH do come out on top on Tuesday night in Sharjah, they also will move to 14 points in the league standings. Hyderabad also are in fact the only team, apart from Mumbai, to have a net run rate in the positive (+0.555) and if they win the match, they finish on the third spot after the 56 league stage matches. The understanding earlier had been that if that happens, it would be net run rate that would decide which team out of Bangalore and Kolkata would qualify. But in ensuring that Delhi’s chase finishes only in the penultimate over, RCB have ensured their NRR is -0.172 while KKR’s -0.214. Therefore, RCB are assured of a spot in the playoffs. So now, the scenario is simple. If Hyderabad win, they go through to the playoffs, if they lose, Kolkata go through.