Watch: Delhi Capitals Bid Emotional Farewell to Amit Mishra

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury and his team-mates from the Delhi Capitals franchise bid him an emotional farewell at their hotel in Dubai.
The 37-year-old cricketer, who has represented Delhi and Hyderabad franchises in all 13 IPL seasons, sustained a flexor tendon injury to the finger of his right hand while attempting to take a return catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana on 3 October.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer draws Mishra aside in the video posted by the franchise, and makes a small speech.
“On behalf to the whole team I would like to thank you for your service in the last five games. You were amazing in your efforts throughout those days. We would be missing you definitely but going forward, I would just like to say that please do keep in touch. We will also try to do that.”Shreyas Iyer, Captain - Delhi Capitals
Mishra’s team-mates then step up and wish him goodbye with coach Ricky Ponting, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hugging the bowler.
Mishra, who has three hat-tricks in IPL, played three games this season, picking three wickets. He could bowl just two overs in the game against KKR due to the injury.
"I never expected the injury would be this serious. I thought it would be for a match or two but have to accept it," Mishra, who has bagged a total of 160 IPL wickets, the second highest in the league history, told IANS.
"The fact that I got injured while playing -- trying to catch the ball -- giving my 100 percent is a bit satisfying. It is not an injury related to fitness which means I am doing fine."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined