Amit Mishra Out for IPL 2020 Due To Hand Injury

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League season due to a tendon injury he sustained on his bowling finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday. “The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury,” said a Delhi Capitals release.

One of the most experienced campaigners of the league, Mishra suffered a hit on the fingers in his first over after he came on to bowl against the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR’s Nitish Rana hit the ball back to the bowler, Mishra in an attempt to take the catch, couldn’t grab the ball and instead, the ball hit his fingers very hard. The DC’s physiotherapist Patrick Farhart came out as soon as he was hit. Although, he did bowl one more over and took Shubman Gill’s wicket but couldn’t bowl any further in the match and his absence was felt by both the skipper Shreyas Iyer (at the post-match presentation) and Mohammad Kaif, DC’s assistant coach (at the press conference).

“Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident that we had two good overs left,” said Iyer after Mishra couldn’t finish his spell. Mishra was excellent in the three games he played in this season taking 3 wickets at an economy of 7.20. He completed his 150 IPL games and 100 wickets for Delhi in the last match. Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game on Monday, in Dubai.