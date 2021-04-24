Watch: Batter or Non Striker, Who Calls For the Run? Lara Explains

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara, part of the Star Sports Select Dugout team at IPL 2021, recently put together a clinic for youngsters about running between the wickets.

Lara explained that the non-striking batsman has to remember that areas behind the batsman at the other end is considered to be the former’s call. and the striker is meant to trust it.

The legendary batsman further explained that if the striker hit down the ground and behind the non-striker, it is the striker’s call and the other batter must trust his partner and go through with the run.

On Saturday, 24 April, IPL 2021 saw Rajasthan Royals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides are desperately in need of a win and are the two bottom placed sides in the tournament as of the start of today’s game.

RCB, who are the only unbeaten team in the IPL after 4 games, lead the points table with 8 points and have Chennai Super Kings behind them on second place.