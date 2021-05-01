Wanted Stick to Plans & Bowl Freely: Harpreet Brar 

Punjab Kings’ left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, who single-handedly decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore with his fantastic three-wicket haul, said the secret to his success was just bowling in the right areas without being overawed by the occasion.

Making his first appearance of the season for PBKS, Harpreet returned exemplary figures of 3/19, with his scalps including big fishes Virat Kohli (35), Glenn Maxwell (0) and AB de Villiers (3). It was undoubtedly the finest hour of his cricketing career so far.