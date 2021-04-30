Harpreet Brar Packs Off Virat, AB, Maxwell as PBKS Stun Bangalore

Aided by KL Rahul's unbeaten 91 PBKS posted 179/5 after electing to bat first and during the chase, Bangalore looked on target after 10 overs with their score at 62/1 with Virat and Rajat Patidar at the crease. But within two deliveries, Brar changed the script of the match as he sent back not just the RCB captain but also in-form AB de Villiers.

He first removed Kohli, who looked to charge down the wicket but missed the line as the ball kept low. Then the tweaker from Moga spun one to beat Maxwell and hit the top of his off-stump. In the next over, he had de Villiers caught at cover.

RCB were suddeenly reduced to 69/4, needing 111 runs off 47 balls, which proved too much for the lower order batsmen.