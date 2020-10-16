Virat Reveals Why AB de Villiers Came to Bat at Number 6 vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) survived an extraordinary late choke to end their run of defeats with an eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday night in Sharjah. 7 were needed off the last 2 overs but KXIP made a struggle of it, taking it all the way down to the last ball on which Pooran hit a maximum to close the win. Batting first, Bangalore managed to score just 171 at Sharjah and the one big question around their innings was about their batting order - with AB de Villiers coming out to bat as late as number 6.

At one point, Virat was even looking straight into the dressing room and indicating with his arms that AB come out to bat next. The South Africa however only came in the 17th over and got out on a 2-ball 5. Asked about this decision after the match, Virat admitted it was a wrong call to have made.

‘There was a message from outside about playing a left-right batting combination. We had a discussion about it and decided to go ahead with it because they had two leggies and that could have kept them out of the game. Sometimes decisions you take don’t come off and this was one of those nights,’ Virat said while speaking to the official broadcaster.