IPL Points Table: KXIP Remain at Bottom Despite Win Over RCB

No changes in the points table despite KXIP’s mega showdown at Sharjah. Abhishek Prasad KL Rahul-led KXIP triumph over RCB by 8 wickets. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 61* runs off 49 balls. | (Photo courtesy: BCCI/IPL) IPL No changes in the points table despite KXIP’s mega showdown at Sharjah.

Solid performance from bottom-placed KXIP saw them triumph over Virat Kohli's Red army by 8 wickets at Sharjah in Match 31 of IPL 2020. With this win, KXIP has managed to break their losing streak but still found themselves placed at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, RCB continues to remain in the 3rd position.

KXIP are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Chasing a mere 172 at Sharjah, KXIP won the match in yet another thriller. The win also improved their run rate which now stands at -0.295, as opposed to the -0.381 before the start of the game. KXIP has 4 points, after having played 8 games. They have won 2 matches and lost 6. Meanwhile, this is the 3rd defeat for RCB in IPL 2020. They are placed 3rd in the points table with 5 wins.