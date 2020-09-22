RR vs CSK: Umpire ‘Reviews’ Own Out Decision, Sparks Controversy

The umpires appear to have ‘reviewed’ their own out decision, in the IPL match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals. The Quint The umpires look to have reviewed their own out decision in the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL The umpires appear to have ‘reviewed’ their own out decision, in the IPL match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals.

Yet another Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals game saw an umpiring decision spark controversy, one that also involved MS Dhoni. It was in the 18th over of Rajasthan’s innings, after they were put into bat first by Dhoni, when the umpires gave Tom Curran out LBW on a duck. The English cricketer immediately asked for a review, as he gestured that the ball had hit his thigh pad. But since the Royals had already utilised their referral earlier in the game, Curran had to walk back to the dressing room.

However, the umpires then came together to discuss the wicket and looked to be discussing the decision. Dhoni too approached them, seemingly to ask how an out decision could be reviewed.

Ultimately, the on-field umpires asked for the catch by Dhoni to be reviewed, signalling that their out call was for a caught-behind and not an LBW.