Samson & Smith Power Hitting Sees RR Set 217 Target Against CSK

English all-rounder Jofra Archer’s last over fireworks saw Chennai concede 30 runs, allowing RR to score 216. The Quint Sanju Samson’s explosive 74 of 32 and Steve Smith’s 69 powered the Rajasthan Royals to 216, the highest score so far in IPL 2020. | (Image: BCCI) Cricket English all-rounder Jofra Archer’s last over fireworks saw Chennai concede 30 runs, allowing RR to score 216.

Sanju Samson’s explosive 74 off 32 balls and Steve Smith’s 69 powered the Rajasthan Royals to 216, the highest score so far in IPL 2020. English all-rounder Jofra Archer’s last over fireworks saw Chennai concede 30 runs to allow Smith & Co cross the 200-mark. Samson, who came in at number three, hit nine sixes – more than any hit in the six completed innings so far in IPL 2020. RR captain Steve Smith, who opened the innings for the first time in T20s, played the perfect sheet anchor role, scoring a mature 69 before losing his wicket in the 19th over.

The innings also saw its share of drama after Tom Curran was given out but called back after the umpires decided to ‘review’ their own decision. The replays clearly showed that the ball had hit Curran’s thigh pad and did not even carry to Dhoni behind the stumps. The third umpire eventually overturned the controversial call.

Chennai’s powerhouse bowling attack, which appeared shell-shocked in the face of Samson’s assault in the first ten overs, managed to pull things back in the second half. Rajasthan smashed 119 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the first ten overs but lost 6 wickets in the remaining ten, adding 97 runs.

While RR will be ruing a poor show by the middle order, which could’ve powered them closer to 250, the Men in Yellow will surely be ruing their DRS error, which let Smith off in the ninth over.

SANJU ‘SIXER’ SAMSON

This statistic of Samson’s nine sixes assumes greater significance given the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash saw five sixes in the entire match, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match witnessed only seven sixes in total.

WILL CSK’s DRS ERROR PROVE COSTLY?

Rajasthan’s innings got a lucky break in the ninth over when Chennai captain MS Dhoni decided against appealing Ravindra Jadeja’s LBW appeal against Steve Smith. Replays showed the ball was hitting the leg stump. Smith, who was batting on 31 at the time, went on to bat for another ten overs.

DEW FACTOR IN SECOND INNINGS

Rajasthan will have to ensure the dew factor doesn’t hamper their bowling. Dhoni, when asked during the toss why he elected to bowl first, said that dew will come into play in the second half which may create problems for the bowling side. Smith agreed, saying he too would’ve preferred to bowl had he won the toss.