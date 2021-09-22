Toss: Williamson Elects to Bat First, Delhi Play Ashwin But No Place for Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in both teams' first match of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.

"Warner, Holder, Rashid and myself are the four overseas players," says Williamson while announcing his team at the toss.

Nortje, Rabada, Hetmyer and Stoinis are DC's four overseas players meaning Steve Smith will be sitting this one out.

SRH were dealt a setback on Tuesday when bowler T Natarajan tested positive in his routine COVID test. The entire squad underwent a test at 5am local time on Wednesday and only after their reports were all negative did the BCCI announce the match against DC will go ahead as scheduled.