SRH Player Tests COVID Positive, Close Contacts Isolated; DC Match to be Played

A member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp has tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports.
Image: BCCI
In what some bad news for cricket fans, IPL 2021's second leg has been hit with COVID-19. Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 and his close contacts along with him have been isolated.
Natarajan is currently asymptomatic.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals on 22 September in Dubai and the match will go on as per schedule, IPL confirmed in a statement.
The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:
1. Vijay Shankar - Player
2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor
5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler
(more to follow)
Published: 22 Sep 2021,03:17 PM IST