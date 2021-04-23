KL Rahul Wins Toss, Elects to Field First Against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings have won once so far in 4 games and are 7th on the table whereas Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points from as many games.

KL Rahul’s side have lost three on the trot.

“We were going to bat first anyway. When we came here we saw some dew so hopefully there shouldn't be any dew. It was just a small niggle on my calf and it looks good now. We are unchanged,” Rohit said.

“We're going to bowl first. I think we lacked cricket smartness in the last game. When we lost early wickets the middle order should have realized that it wasn't a 170 wicket. We need to learn from that. The pitch does look sticky and damp and it could get better to bat on later. Just one change: Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Murugan Ashwin,” KL Rahul said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh