Toss: Delhi Elect to Bowl, Mayank Captains as Punjab Debut Malan

KL Rahul, the season’s highest-scorer at the moment with 331 runs from 7 matches, has been sidelined for a while after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The franchise released a statement hours before the match and said the skipper had been admitted to a local hospital and will be undergoing a surgery soon.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and, for safety measures, he has been transferred to a hospital," said PBKS in a statement released through their social media handles.