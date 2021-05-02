KL Rahul Hospitalised Due to Acute Appendicitis

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been hospitalised due to acute appendicitis and will likely undergo a surgery, the franchise informed through a post on their social media.
"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.
It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," wrote the Punjab outfit.
Punjab Kings are slated to face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening. The franchise did not say who will lead the team in Rahul's absence.
Rahul played an integral role in PBKS's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match, smashing an unbeaten 91 off 57 balls. The innings helped him take the Orange Cap and he has scored 331 runs so far this season at an average of 66.20.
Published: 02 May 2021,05:45 PM IST