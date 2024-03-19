Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Suryakumar Yadav Fails Fitness Test, Could Miss Start of IPL 2024: Report

Suryakumar Yadav Fails Fitness Test, Could Miss Start of IPL 2024: Report

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury in December 2023.
IANS
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav might reportedly miss the first few matches

|

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav might reportedly miss the first few matches</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the initial matches of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he failed to pass a fitness test and did not get the clearance from National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

A source privy to Suryakumar Yadav's case at the NCA told IANS, “He failed to pass the fitness test on Tuesday. We will have another fitness test for him on Thursday and if he passes, then only he can feature in the IPL.”

Mumbai Indians will play their opening game against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on March 24 and Suryakumar is unlikely to feature in that match.

Also ReadMen Tried 16 Times. Women Achieved ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ for RCB on 2nd Attempt.
Also ReadIPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Announced as Captain of Delhi Capitals
Also ReadNo, IPL 2024 Is Not Shifting to UAE Due to Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Suryakumar, 33, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023. The Mumbai Indians batter went to Munich, Germany for surgery in January.

In the pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians held in Mumbai on Monday, head coach Mark Boucher said he is still awaiting an update on Suryakumar Yadav's fitness from the Indian team management.

"So, Surya at the moment is under the guidance of the Indian cricket team as well. So we're just waiting for updates on that. I don't like to micro-manage. We've got a world-class medical team that's in control of all of that. Yes, in the past we've been hampered by a few fitness issues," said Boucher.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT