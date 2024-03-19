IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Announced as Captain of Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months, and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”