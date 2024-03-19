IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Announced as Captain of Delhi Capitals

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Announced as Captain of Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months.
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals will be led by Rishabh Pant.

(Photo: BCCI)

Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months, and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.

