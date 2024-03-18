Men Tried 16 Times. Women Achieved ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ for RCB on 2nd Attempt.

Men have tried and failed, but Smriti Mandhana-led women became the first Royal Challengers Bangalore side to win a trophy.
(Photo: BCCI)
“A Royal Challengers Bangalore shirt, with the number 18 on the back. Do you know what it means?” The Quint had asked Smriti Mandhana, prior to her first match as the team’s skipper.
The rudimentary response would have been generic statements on the sentimental value of the shirt, considering ‘RCB – 18’ solitarily denoted, till then, Virat Kohli.
Instead, Mandhana replied: “Smriti. It means Smriti Mandhana.”
A year later, 'RCB – 18' does symbolise Smriti Mandhana. The Virat Kohlis have tried and failed. And so have the Rahul Dravids, the Anil Kumbles, and the Daniel Vettoris. For sixteen years, India’s Silicon Valley has had some of the more accomplished names in international cricket representing them.
Smriti Mandhana's girls became the first Royal Challengers Bangalore side to get their hands on a trophy.
After the match, Mandhana stated:
Only a year ago, however, they followed the footsteps of the men’s team in finding ways of underperforming. With six defeats in two matches, they finished in the fourth position, avoiding the wooden spoon only because of their net run rate.
We delve into what triggered the resplendent revival:
Among the major reasons behind Bangalore’s title triumph was the big ticket players, who were predominantly underwhelming last season, justifying the amount cited in their contracts.
Skipper Mandhana – WPL’s most expensive player, earning Rs 3.40 crore per season – had a disastrous 2023 season. She could only score 149 runs in eight matches, at an average of 18.62.
Perry, another expensive signing at Rs 1.70 crore, barely made an impression last season. The amalgamation of 253 runs and four wickets might not be subpar for many, but for the eight-time world champion, it was.
The all-rounder was dismissed for 8 in the first match against UP Warriorz, but since then, she has barely put a foot wrong. With 347 runs at an average of 69.4, Perry is the tournament’s leading run-scorer, with her seven wickets further amplifying the numbers.
Besides the renowned names, RCB also showed faith in some of the comparatively lesser-known players after a poor first season. Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana had five wickets to her name last season, whilst conceding runs at an economy rate of 8.35 runs per over.
A few players who already had decent outings in 2023 further escalated their performance, like Shreyanka Patil. Picking up six wickets last season, the 21-year-old is WPL 2024’s leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps, including a four-fer in the final.
The cricketers have had to play out of their skin for the title, albeit RCB’s strategic think-tank deserves their credit for the business at the auction table. Operating with a modest purse and vacancies aplenty, the approach was contrary to what they did in the first season.
With 12 wickets, Molineux finished as the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker.
Another efficacious signing was that of batter Sabbhineni Meghana, whom Gujarat Giants had released after scoring only 81 runs last season. Since then, she made a comeback in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, scoring 164 runs for Railways, and has now scored 168 runs in six innings for RCB, including a half-century against UP Warriorz.
With all of the individual contributions highlighted, it is crucial to note how RCB performed as a team, especially when they had their backs to the wall.
Merely scoring 135 runs in the semi-final against 2023’s champions Mumbai Indians, Bangalore were staring at defeat after 17.5 overs. Mumbai were only 16 runs away from another final appearance, with two set batters in Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr at the crease.
Kaur lost her wicket to Patil in the last ball of the over, followed by exemplary overs from Molineux and Sobhana, resulting in 10 runs in two wickets.
In the final, Bangalore found themselves in a spot of bother after Delhi had scored 61 runs in the powerplay, on what was a difficult surface for the batters. The bowlers, once again, turned the tides by picking up all ten wickets for 49 runs.
Lastly, the team, and its players, also learned from mistakes.
Only eight days later, on the same ground, against the same opposition, the batter found himself in a similar position – needing three runs off four deliveries. Except now, Ghosh pierced the extra cover.
