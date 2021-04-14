Suryakumar Bats Fearlessly, That’s What MI Want: Rohit Sharma 

Rohit, who scored 43 off 32 balls and shared a 76-run second wicket partnership with Yadav added that Chennai pitch is different from the one at Wankhede where the second batch of matches are taking place.

"Definitely, it is not easy on this pitch. A set batsman needs to carry on for as long as possible. The trend in Chennai is when the new batsman comes in, it becomes hard to go from ball one, unlike Wankhede," added Rohit.

The 33-year-old also expressed his delight at the way his bowlers fought back. Rahul Chahar was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers with 4 wickets.