SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Date, Time, Head to Head, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 on 5 April. Live Streaming and Telecast Details.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to clash today on Friday, 5 April 2024 in the match 18 of the Indian Premier League. The game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams have played 3 games so far, but the defending champions, CSK are in a great form compared to the SRH. The Ruturaj Gaikwad lead team has played 3 games till date with 2 wins and 1 loss. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins lead team has won only 1 game and lost 2 out of all the 3 matches played.
Currently, CSK is at position 3 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 3 points and a net run rate of 0.976 while as SRH is at position 7 with 3 points and a NRR of 0.204. Both the teams have squared off in 19 head to head matches in the past, in which Chennai Super Kings have an upper side with a 14-5 lead.
Let us read about the SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, squads, and other details below.
SRH vs CSK match 18 of IPL 2024 will be played today on Friday, 5 April 2024.
SRH vs CSK match 18 of IPL 2024 will be played at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
SRH vs CSK match 18 of IPL 2024 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH vs CSK match 18 of IPL 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
SRH vs CSK match 18 of IPL 2024 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network on television.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable XI Team: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, and Mayank Markande.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable XI Team: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tushar Deshpande.
