Spoke to Players, They Felt Safe in IPL Bio-Bubble: Graeme Smith

"In no way would we judge. Having spoken to the players, they felt safe. They felt the BSE (Bio-Secure Environment) was a really good experience in India. They never felt at risk. But that's the nature of what COVID-19 brings," Smith, a former South Africa captain, said during a news conference,

"Sometimes you can do whatever you want but the BSE - as we've said to everyone - is never foolproof. When COVID is raging in your country there's always a risk. Unfortunately, once it gets inside it's very difficult to predict what's going to happen," said the former South Africa captain.

Smith praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for how they helped players get back to their homes once the tournament was deferred.