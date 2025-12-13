Lockie Ferguson Interview: Shreyas Iyer Is the Best Captain a Bowler Can Ask For

Transition is the nature of the game. We would love nothing more than Tim & Boulty to play forever, but they can’t, can they? We are never going to replace those two. What they have done for New Zealand cricket is huge. They have won so many games for us. They have shared their knowledge with the likes of me and Matt Henry — we have learnt a lot from those two, and now, it is our turn to pass on that knowledge to the younger bowlers. And I think you can see it being passed on. Will O’Rourke is doing great, Kyle Jamieson is fit again, he had troubles with injuries but has the potential to be world class, Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy have had a good couple of years, and Matt Henry himself has improved massively. Every game that he plays for New Zealand these days, he does amazing. It is a testament to New Zealand’s high performance programme that we are producing such quality fast bowlers, so it is exciting to be a pacer in New Zealand now, and I am happy to be in that stable.

Lockie Ferguson