Aakash Chopra Exclusive: Not Getting CSK Captaincy Won't Matter For Sanju Samson

For the first time in five years, Sanju Samson will enter an Indian Premier League (IPL) season purely as a wicketkeeper-batter. The former Rajasthan Royals captain has been traded to Chennai Super Kings after a long, drawn-out saga that also saw former Royal Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move the other way.
Albeit Samson is certain to bolster the batting department of the five-time champions, who had struggled to accumulate intimidating totals last season, he will not be leading the team. Besides the trade and their retentions, Chennai have also reaffirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the team.
Having led Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2021, the natural question arises: will relinquishing leadership responsibilities alter Samson’s impact?
I Am Sure Sanju Will Score Runs: Aakash Chopra
According to former cricketer and analyst Aakash Chopra, it will not. Speaking to The Quint, he noted:
At this stage of his career, it will not matter if Sanju Samson is not the captain of any team. For him, even which team he is playing for will not matter, as long as he is playing well. He is always part of the conversation for the Indian team and has a strong fan following. People love him, appreciate him, and recognise his talent. The key now is for him to keep scoring runs. At Chennai Super Kings, be sure that if Sanju performs, he will be acknowledged, like at Rajasthan Royals.Aakash Chopra
Samson’s 2025 season was marred by injuries, yet he still amassed 285 runs in nine games. It also was the first instance since 2016 where the batter, who celebrated his 31st birthday four days ago, scored fewer than 300 runs in an IPL season.
Among this tournament’s more consistent performers, Samson is bound to shine for CSK, feels Chopra.
I am sure that Sanju will score runs. We have to keep in mind that T20 cricket is the format that Sanju has played the most, and this is the format that he is constantly auditioning for, to get into the Indian side. A new opportunity is coming his way, and I feel he’ll do well.Aakash Chopra
Under Samson’s leadership, Rajasthan Royals reached the playoffs twice and finished runners-up in 2021. As for his overall record, the Kerala batter has scored 4,704 runs in 177 innings, making him one of only fourteen players to cross the 4,500-run mark in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings will be his fourth team in this competition, having represented Kolkata Knight Riders and the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils previously, in addition to Rajasthan Royals.