Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on Pooran, Compares Him to Duminy

The legendary Indian cricketer said Nicholas Pooran is a “clean striker” of the ball.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran, saying the West Indies batsman is a "clean striker" of the ball and has stance and backlift similar to that of former South Africa batter JP Duminy.

On Tuesday, 20 October, Pooran scored a gutsy half century as Kings XI chased down the 165-run target against Delhi Capitals to register their third consecutive win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. The left-handed batter scored 53 off just 28 balls, which included three 6s and six 4s at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Some power-packed shots played by Nicholas Pooran. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of JP Duminy," Tendulkar tweeted after the match.