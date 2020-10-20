IPL Points Table: KXIP Breaks DC Winning Spree, Moves To 5th Spot

With Kings XI Punjab taking the fifth spot, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have moved one place down.

Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 53 off 28 balls, to help KXIP chase down DC’s 164. | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

Kings XI Punjab registered their third consecutive win of IPL 2020 and moved to the fifth position in the points table. They defeated the table-toppers Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, 20 October.

With this win, they broke Delhi Capitals' winning spree and moved to the 5th position. They now have 8 points after 10 games, with 4 wins and 6 defeats.

They finished the match with one over to spare which also improved their run rate from -0.292 to -0.177 after the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals faced their third defeat of the season despite Shikhar Dhawan's consecutive ton. However, they remain at the top with 14 points, after 10 games.

