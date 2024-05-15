RR vs PBKS IPL Match Today Live: Time, Venue, Players & Live Streaming Details

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Barsapara, Assam.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on 15 May, Wednesday.

At what time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match begin?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be available?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.