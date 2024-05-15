RR vs PBKS IPL Match Today Live: Time, Venue, Players & Live Streaming Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RR vs PBKS IPL Match Today Live: Time, Venue, Players & Live Streaming Details

Rajasthan Royals will face the Punjab Kings today in the 65th match of the IPL 2024 season
Shivangani Singh
IPL 2024: RR vs OBKS IPL Match today live streaming details

Image: BCCI

IPL Match Today Live: Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of IPL 2024 today 15 May at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium.

RR have won eight out of their 12 matches and have qualified for the playoffs. PBKS have won four out of their 12 matches. With 8 points Punjab Kings is placed at the tenth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Thus, the results of the match is probably known- Rajasthan Royals may win and retain their position in the Points table with an additional victory. Let's know about the players, time, venue, and live streaming details for RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match.

IPL Match Today: RR vs PBKS Live Streaming Details

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Barsapara, Assam.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on 15 May, Wednesday.

At what time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match begin?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be available?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Players

RR squad (If Batting first) Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin. Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR squad (If Bowling first) Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin. Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Impact Player: Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotiyan, Rovman Powell

PBKS Squad (If Batting First) Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwarth Kaverappa

PBKS Squad (If Bowling First) Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwarth Kaverappa, Arshdeep Singh. 

Impact Players: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis

Published: 15 May 2024,11:52 AM IST

