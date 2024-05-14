IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After DC vs LSG Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Standings of All Teams After DC vs LSG Match.
IPL Points Table 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed today on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 in the match 64 of Indian Premier League. The game was won by DC by 19 runs. After today's victory, Delhi Capitals is now at position 5 in the IPL 2024 Points Table while as Lucknow Super Giants has retained the position 7 after losing the game. RCB has moved down to position 6 from position 7. KKR is leading the IPL Standings Table 2024 with 19 points. It is the first team to qualify for IPL playoffs this season. The second and third position is occupied by RR and CSK with 16 and 14 points respectively.
As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. Let's find out the updated position of for every IPL team in the wake of today's DC vs LSG match on 14 May 2024.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after DC vs LSG match on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. The game was won by Delhi Capitals by 19 runs.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|13
|9
|3
|1.428
|19
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|12
|8
|4
|0.349
|16
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|13
|7
|6
|0.528
|14
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|12
|7
|5
|0.406
|14
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|14
|7
|7
|-0.377
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|13
|6
|7
|0.387
|12
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|13
|6
|7
|-0.787
|12
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|13
|5
|7
|-1.063
|11
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|13
|4
|9
|-0.271
|8
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|12
|4
|8
|-0.423
|8
At the end of each IPL match, the winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none. Once the league stage is over, the top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will move on to the playoffs. KKR is the first team to reach playoff stage this year.
