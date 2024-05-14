Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After DC vs LSG Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Updated List After DC vs LSG Match.
(Photo: The Quint)
Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: After today's match between DC and LSG, which Delhi Capitals won by 19 runs, Virat Kohli continues to lead the IPL Orange Cap Holders list 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches. The second and third spot is occupied by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 583 and 533 runs. The Purple Cap Holders list is topped by Jaspirt Bumrah with 20 wickets in 13 matches, followed by Harshal Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively. The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.
The top run scorer and wicket taker from each game are eligible to wear the Orange and Purple caps, even though the champions are declared at the end of the season. With every match, the names of the Orange and Purple Cap holders change every day.
Let's look at the latest list of top run scorers and wicket takers after DC vs LSG match today on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 661 runs (13 matches)
Virat Kohli (RCB): 661 runs (13 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 583 runs (13 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 527 runs (12 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 486 runs (12 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 20 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 17 wickets (14 matches)
Mukesh Kumar (DC): 17 wickets (10 matches)
