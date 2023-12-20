IPL Auction 2024: How Did Royal Challengers Bangalore Fare? Analysing Hits & Misses

IPL Auction 2024: Analysing RCB's auction strategy for IPL 2024.
Image: Sportzpics/Altered by The Quint
As Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the IPL 2024 Auction, history beckoned their aggressive bidding approach. Often known for splurging big on marquee players, they did try to spend almost the entirety of their purse on Pat Cummins, before settling for Alzarri Joseph at Rs 11.50 crore.
With the platoon already having the services of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in their top-order, Bangalore's management did not arrive in Dubai with the intention of buying batters.
Having said that, the team had a lot of bowling shoes to fill after having released the likes of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the off-season.
Let us have a look at how they utilised the purse:
Players Bought: Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.5 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore), Tom Curran (Rs 1.5 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs 20 lakh)
Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh
RCB’s first buy of the day was Caribbean quick Alzarri Joseph, who was acquired following an unsuccessful battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad to sign Pat Cummins.
The Challengers acquired the Antiguan bowler after paying an astounding Rs 11.50 crore after a fierce bidding battle between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Though there might have been a few frowns about Alzarri Joseph's acquisition, Bangalore will be fairly satisfied, considering they acquired an in-form pacer for less than half the price of Mitchell Starc.
To partner Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal is a potent option. He is useful with the new ball and in the middle overs too. While many might remember him as the unfortunate recipient of Rinku Singh's madness, Dayal has improved since, and has scalped seven wickets in his last three matches for Uttar Pradesh.
In Saurav Chauhan, who holds the record of the highest strike rate in an innings (338.88) after facing a minimum of 10 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), RCB have found a player with great potential. In this year's SMAT, he scored 251 runs for Gujarat at an absolutely astonishing strike rate of 184.55.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium's challenging pitch is often harsh on bowlers, where despite RCB's batters firing all cylinders and posting huge totals, the team has succumbed to defeats.
Accordingly, it was imperative to have a reliable bowling unit with multiple match-winners, which they have not assembled. In the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Tom Curran, Bangalore have signed players who have been expensive previously in this competition. Ferguson's economy rate was season was 12.52 runs per over, while Curran's IPL career economy rate is 10.84 runs per over.
Also, while RCB have a fairly competent starting XI, their bench does not inspire confidence. Hence, they will also need their first-choice players to be at their best.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)