IPL Auction 2024: How Did Royal Challengers Bangalore Fare? Analysing Hits & Misses

As Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the IPL 2024 Auction, history beckoned their aggressive bidding approach. Often known for splurging big on marquee players, they did try to spend almost the entirety of their purse on Pat Cummins, before settling for Alzarri Joseph at Rs 11.50 crore.

With the platoon already having the services of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in their top-order, Bangalore's management did not arrive in Dubai with the intention of buying batters.

Having said that, the team had a lot of bowling shoes to fill after having released the likes of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the off-season.