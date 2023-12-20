Gujarat Titans: Another Playoff Berth on The Cards Despite Underwhelming Auction

Gujarat's Top Picks in The IPL Auction

Shahrukh Khan - Rs 7.4 crore

Kartik Tyagi - Rs 60 lakh

Azmatullah Omarzai - Rs 50 lakh

Robin Minz - Rs 3.6 crore

Shahrukh Khan's acquisition though was probably the Titans’ best move in the auction. They desperately needed another finisher, along with Rahul Tewatia, to increase their batting depth and they got it. Yes, Shahrukh's recent performances haven't been inspiring as he is a bit out of form but everyone has seen what he can do in the death overs. So, Ashish Nehra and co. will try to bring the best out of him once again.

With Hardik Pandya departing, the Titans were left with the difficult task of filling his void. There was probably nobody who could have done it better than Azmatullah Omarzai and they were quite lucky to get him at a bargain price of Rs 50 lakh.

While other teams went for costly options like Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur and others, the Titans decided to place their faith in Omarzai. The Afghan all-rounder was one of the standout performers in the ODI World Cup recently, amassing 353 runs at an average of 70.60 while chipping in with seven wickets.

Having released Shivam Mavi ahead of the auction, Gujarat also needed another quality Indian seamer who is on the younger side as well. And they got that in Kartik Tyagi, whom they bought at a bargain value of Rs 60 lakh again. Tyagi is someone who can bowl with the new ball and can nail accurate yorkers at the death as well. Although he might not get a chance in the first XI in this IPL season, he has a high chance of playing as an impact player.