IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre & Shardul Fined for Breach of Conduct vs RR

As a result of the dramatic final over in the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals game at the Wankhede, the troika of Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Pravin Amre have been fined by the BCCI.

The captain of DC, Pant, and Pravin Amre have been fined 100% of his match fee, while Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his fee.

DC’s assistant coach, Amre, has also been handed a one-match ban for his offence.

The IPL confirmed the fines and ban in a statement on Saturday morning.