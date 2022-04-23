Drama in RR-DC Match: Pant Questions Umpires Call, Asks Batters to Leave Field

Despite the steep 222/2 posted by Rajasthan, Delhi looked like they were in the game till the very end, when 36 runs were needed from the final 6 deliveries. Rovman Powell was the batter at the crease and he smashed Obed McCoy for three big sixes off the first three deliveries.

But then drama ensued.

The third delivery had looked to be above waist high and Delhi's dugout collectively looked to the umpire to call it a no ball, or ask for a referral. When no such decision was made, a furious Rishabh Pant could be seen gesturing for his players to leave the field of play.

Pant even sent Pravin Amre, one of the team's coaches, out in the middle to take the matter up with the umpire. Batters Powell and Kuldeep Yadav though stayed at the crease.

All this happened while the final over was supposed to be underway.

At one point, Jos Buttler, who was fielding at the boundary line, also walked up to Rishabh Pant in the Delhi dugout and was seen exchanging some quick words before walking back to his fielding position.