Records Galore as Sunrisers Post Mammoth 219/2 vs Delhi Capitals

A must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals and the line-up pulled out all stops after being put into bat first by Shreyas Iyer. Following Warner and Saha’s half centuries, the team posted 219/2 - their highest score of IPL 2020. Skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha opened, after Jonny Bairstow was dropped, and the duo put together 107 runs for the first wicket. In fact, the 77 runs they scored in the first 6 overs was the highest score in powerplay this season. Kagiso Rabada conceded 37 runs in his two overs in the power-play period whereas Anrich Nortje gave away 17 runs in his two.

Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 while opening for SRH against DC.

Warner, who is celebrating his 34th birthday, hit eight fours and two sixes on his way to a 34-ball 66. Saha, who got his first match since SRH's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26, played second fiddle to Warner for much of their opening partnership. After the latter was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 10th over, Saha took charge and raced to 87 off 45 before falling to Anrich Nortje.

Manish Pandey kept up the run rate for SRH before Nortje and Rabada gave some reprieve to DC in the last two overs. The total is SRH's highest this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless. After his forgettable opening spell, Rabada conceded just seven runs in the 20th over.