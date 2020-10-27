SRH Drop Bairstow vs DC, Wriddhiman Saha Stuns in Opener’s Role

Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 while opening for SRH against DC. IANS Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 while opening for SRH against DC. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 while opening for SRH against DC.

After their tough loss in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided to bench Jonny Bairstow in a bid to strengthen their middle-order. They brought Wriddhiman Saha in his place at the top and also included Kane Williamson to strengthen the middle. Bairstow has five century stands with SRH skipper David Warner in the IPL but this season, he’s made 345 runs in his 11 outings.

SRH had failed to chase 126 against KXIP on October 24 even after racing to 52 for no loss in the powerplay. They failed to get the remaining 74 in the next 84 balls despite having 10 wickets in hand as skipper Warner saw his middle-order crumble. An IPL team can field only four overseas players, and with West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan performing, Warner a certainty, the toss-up was between Jonny Bairstow and Williamson. SRH went in with Williamson to boost the middle-order. The move to bring in Saha paid off as the India wicketkeeper-batsman hammered a 45-ball 87 and added 107 with Warner (66) for the first wicket.