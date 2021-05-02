RCB to Sport Blue Jersey to Pay Respect to Frontline Workers

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be donning a special blue jersey in one of their upcoming matches in the Indian Premier League 2021 to honour the frontline workers leading the fight in India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
RCB captain Virat Kohli, who shared the message in a video posted on social media by RCB, also revealed that they will be auctioning the signed player jerseys from the game to raise funds for India's health infrastructure, which is on the brink of collapse as the second wave of the coronavirus sweeps the country.
"What's happening in our country with the spread of the COVID virus is deeply concerning. We as a franchise over the past week have had focused discussions on how we can help at the ground level and assist frontline workers in these dire times.", Kohli said.
"RCB has identified key areas in which immediate help is required in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support and will be making a financial contribution in this regard," Kohli further added.
RCB are the third franchise to raise their hand for help after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, who pledged to donate 7.5 and 1.5 Cr respectively to replenish Oxygen demand.
RCB are currently third on the points table with five wins in seven games. They will lock horns next versus Kolkata Knight Riders on 3 May in Ahmedabad.
