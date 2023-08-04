IPL: RCB Appoint Andy Flower as Head Coach, Part Ways With Hesson and Bangar

On the occasion, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said, “We would like to thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their excellent work in the past four seasons culminating in three play-offs. Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. They leave us with a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability at the highest stage. On behalf of RCB, I would like to wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours and welcome Andy Flower to take the baton forward to achieve greater heights with RCB.”

On the appointment of Head Coach, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “Andy is one of the best coaches in the game today. He has inspired players in leagues across the world. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome him to Royal Challengers Bangalore. His track record of success is ideal to take RCB forward.”