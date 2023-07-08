Tilak Varma | Tracing the Journey Through a Tearful Father and a Joyful Coach

India vs West Indies: Tilak Varma has been selected in the T20I squad.
It has been three days since the news broke out, via a video call, but a sense of incomprehensible stupefaction still engulfs the Varma household. That, the youngest kid from the family shone the brightest, to the extent that he will now represent the nation in its most adored sport, is yet to completely sink in, and emotions are still working overtime.
Not far away from the house is the Legala Cricket Academy, where the head coach, Salam Bayash is habituated with news of his wards making it big, but none made it as big as his most obedient student.
Following impressive campaigns in two consecutive editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), coupled with equally commendable numbers in the domestic circuit, Tilak has been called up to India’s T20I squad.
Namboori Nagaraju, his father, however, is still struggling to believe that his most audacious dream – of seeing his son in the royal blue of the nation – could come to fruition so soon.
Tilak Varma with his father, Namboori Nagaraju.
“I can’t describe how proud I am. Tilak told me on the call ‘Sir, aap bolte they aapka dream hai ki main India ke liye khelun. Wo sach ho raha hai.’ (you said your dream was to see me play for the Indian team. The dream is about to come true),” his coach, Bayash tells The Quint.
Had it not been for Bayash, the 20-year-old wouldn’t have dared to harbour the dream of a cricketing career nine years ago, let alone strategising an action plan.
Bayash, still basking in pride at his ward’s achievements, informs how the journey started.
A young Tilak with his coach, Salam Bayash.
'Tilak would never repeat his mistakes once I explained him,' says Bayash.
Prior to the gigantic celebrations of a national team call-up, there have been plentiful miniature celebrations.
Bayash’s attempt of convincing Nagaraju to let his son play cricket was successful, but only after repeated attempts. In the explanation of his rationale, Tilak’s father remains completely honest, as ever before.
A box was ticked when Tilak was enrolled in the academy, but the road was still long – both metaphorically, and literally.
Tilak would travel nearly 10 kilometres from his house at Balapur to Chandrayangutta, where he would be picked up by his coach. From there, Bayash would travel 40 kilometres on his bike to the academy at Serilingampally, and would drop him back once practice concluded.
This routine was followed for a year, until Bayash realised the hectic commotion would inevitably take a toll on the player’s stamina, and subsequently, his performance.
Another request – from the coach to Tilak’s father – ensued.
The flair was flamboyantly on display, and in only a few years, Bayash was successful in turning the kid from a random tennis-ball game to a state-level player, representing the Hyderabad U14 side.
Recollecting the days gone by, Tilak’s coach explained why he embarked on this journey in the first place.
Tilak worked as the ballboy in an IPL game between Sunrises Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, before becoming an IPL star himself.
The long bike rides which continued for a year.
Despite making his debut for the Hyderabad senior team in 2019, it was only a year ago that the Varma family’s financial troubles were solved, courtesy of a Rs 1.70 crore contract from Mumbai Indians.
But, the coach and father explain how, more than anything else, it was the cricketing help from MI’s management which helped Tilak.
“Mumbai Indians also deserve credit for making Tilak the player he is today. The MI management gives equal opportunity to everyone, they aren’t ones who won’t pay attention to you simply because you are a domestic cricketer,” Bayas says.
The Varmas with the Mumbai Indians squad.
Salam Bayash, too, got to meet with MI's players and staff.
Nagaraja, however, isn't the only one who cherished the interaction with Tendulkar, as Bayash says “Sachin sir said ‘Main ek saal se aapse milne ka wait kar raha tha.’ (I have been planning to meet you since a year.)’ I said ‘Aur main bees saal se.’ (And I have been waiting for twenty years). For Tilak, I met the god of cricket. I can’t ask for anything else."
Beyond the celebrations, however, preparations have also been going on in full swing. Offering an insight, Bayash said “We are planning on how Tilak can become the finisher that the Indian team needs. As a finisher, you have the unique opportunity of becoming a hero by winning matches for your team. I have been explaining Tilak how to excel in this role.”
Yet, IPL 2023 produced promising finishers aplenty, and there already is considerable noise on the exclusion of a select few. ‘How are you helping Tilak handle the pressure,’ we asked.
Tilak Varma and Salam Bayash are now working on mastering the role of a finisher.
As for Tilak’s father, who is still exploring possibilities of taking the flight to the Caribbean islands, faith in his son’s abilities is pronounced.
“He is determined to do his best against West Indies. Tilak’s target is to represent India in all three formats, so he doesn’t want to stop at this. I have confidence in my son,” he concludes.
