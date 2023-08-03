Manoj Tiwary Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

“Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey. Thank you to my all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would had not reached anywhere in cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well,” he further added.

Further expressing his gratitude towards his family, the Bengal cricketer said, “Thank you to my Dad and Mom, they both never had put pressure on me to focus on studies rather they encouraged me to continue in cricket. Big thank you to my wife, @roy_susmita7 who has always been on my side from the time she has come in my life. Without her constant support, I would have not made it to the point where I’m today in life. And to all my teammates, past and present and also to the cricket association of Bengal, and all the members of the associations who all have played a role in my journey.”