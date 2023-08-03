Manoj Tiwary Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Manoj Tiwary announced his retirement on social media
photo: @mannirocks14/Instagram
Indian batter Manoj Tiwary announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, 3 August. The former Indian cricketer announced the decision on social media, where he also shared a note.
Tiwary's retirement announcement read “Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of starting from the times when my life were challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been in my side throughout.”
“Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey. Thank you to my all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would had not reached anywhere in cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well,” he further added.
Further expressing his gratitude towards his family, the Bengal cricketer said, “Thank you to my Dad and Mom, they both never had put pressure on me to focus on studies rather they encouraged me to continue in cricket. Big thank you to my wife, @roy_susmita7 who has always been on my side from the time she has come in my life. Without her constant support, I would have not made it to the point where I’m today in life. And to all my teammates, past and present and also to the cricket association of Bengal, and all the members of the associations who all have played a role in my journey.”
In an international career than spanned eight years, from his debut in 2008 to last appearance in 2015, the 37-year-old represented the nation on 15 occasions. He scored 287 runs in 12 ODIs, and 15 runs in three T20Is.
