Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh at Spot 18 After PBKS vs DC Match

As per the IPL 2023 Schedule, the IPL match 64 was played between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on 17 May at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Delhi Capitals won the match by 15 runs and are now at position 9 in the IPL 2023 Points Table. DC has won 5 and lost 8 matches out of 13 so far in the tournament.

After losing the match against DC, Punjab Kings are now at position 8 in the points table with 12 points. They have won 6 and lost 7 out of total 13 matches.