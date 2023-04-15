Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Markande grabbed two wickets in the 19th fixture of the IPL 2023 against KKR
Sidharth J
IPL
Published:

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Markande took two wickets in his second of this IPL season, and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race 

|

Image: Sportzpics cc

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Markande took two wickets in his second of this IPL season, and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race&nbsp;</p></div>

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Hyderabad team, after their second win, climbed to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

The highest wicket-taker of the Hyderabad team, Mayank Markande, took two wickets against Kolkata and moved up to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of six wickets,

In his first match against Punjab Kings on 9 April, Sunday, he picked four wickets.

Also ReadIPL 2023: In a Season of New, Rahul Tewatia Remains GT’s Best Impact Player

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 10 wickets (4 matches)

2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 9 wickets (4 matches)

3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 9 wickets (3 matches)

4. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 7 wickets (4 matches)

5. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 7 wickets (4 matches)

Also ReadIPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to Shubman Gill's Heroics as Gujarat Titans Beat PBKS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The top five positions in the Purple Cap race are unchanged with Yuzvendra Chahal in the first position with ten wickets and Rashid Khan in second place with nine wickets.

The third and fourth places are occupied by Mark Wood with nine wickets and Alzarri Joseph with seven wickets respectively. Arshdeep Singh is at fifth place with seven wickets.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT