Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Hyderabad team, after their second win, climbed to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

The highest wicket-taker of the Hyderabad team, Mayank Markande, took two wickets against Kolkata and moved up to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of six wickets,

In his first match against Punjab Kings on 9 April, Sunday, he picked four wickets.