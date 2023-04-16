Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: No Change in Top 5, Chakaravarthy at 8th

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Varun Chakravarthy took one wicket in his fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and moved to the eight position.
Kolkata Knight Riders were handed a five-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, 16 April. With the Mumbai team's second win, they moved up to the eighth position in the IPL points table.
The highest wicket-taker in the Kolkata team, Varun Chakaravarthy took one wicket in his fifth game in this season of the IPL, and moved up to the eighth position in the IPL Purple Cap race, with a total of seven wickets.
Chakaravarthy started off with one wicket in the first match against Punjab Kings, but then grabbed four wickets in his second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was not among wickets in the third match against Gujarat Titans, whereas in his fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the spinner he took one wicket.
1. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 10 wickets (4 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 9 wickets (4 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 8 wickets (5 matches)
5. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 8 wickets (5 matches)
The top position the purple cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023 is retained by Mark Wood in the lead with 11 wickets. He is being followed by Yuzvendra Chahal with 10 wickets in the second position.
Rashid Khan occupies the third position with nine wickets, with fellow spinner, Ravi Bishnoi behind him in the fourth place with eight wickets.
Arshdeep Singh is at the fifth position, whilst after Mumbai's win, Piyush Chawla moved to the 16th position with a total of five wickets after playing four matches in this season so far.