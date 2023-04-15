IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts as Delhi Slump to Another Defeat, Remain Winless

Delhi's top order collapsed sooner than expected with Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh going back without opening their account, while Yash Dhull and David Warner departed after scoring 1 run and 19 runs respectively. The middle order tried to turn things in Delhi's favour but ran out of luck as Hasaranga struck and Manish Pandey had to go back to the dressing room after scoring 50 runs.

Delhi Capitals' performance this year has been far from impressive as the team has lost all its matches so far and is positioned at the last spot in the points table.

Netizens have been reacting to this fifth consecutive loss of Delhi Capitals on Twitter in interesting ways: