Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Climbs To 2nd, Chakaravarthy Moves To 5th

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating RCB by 21 runs on 26 April.

Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and climbed to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 14 wickets.

His best bowling figures this season was the 4/41 he bowled against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His current economy is 7.28 and the strike rate is 13.7.