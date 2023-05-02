Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shami Move to Top Spot, Rashid Khan Fourth

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Mohammed Shami grabbed his first four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi Capitals remain in the last position in the IPL 2023 points table with only three wins and six losses despite defeating Gujarat Titans by five runs on 2 May.
Titans' Mohammed Shami grabbed his first four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and climbed to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 17 wickets and an economy of 7.05.
This is his best bowling performance so far in this IPL season. He has a bowling average of 14.52 and a strike rate of 12.35.
1. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 17 wickets (9 matches)
2. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 17 wickets (9 matches)
3. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 15 wickets (9 matches)
4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 15 wickets (9 matches)
5. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 15 wickets (9 matches)
Tushar Deshpande is at second place with 17 wickets and an economy of 11.07. The CSK pacer will have an opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race in the coming match against Lucknow Super Giants on 3 May. Mohammed Siraj occupies the third place with 15 wickets.
Rashid Khan grabbed a wicket against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and moved to the fourth spot with 15 wickets and an economy of 8.55.
Arshdeep Singh is at fifth spot with 15 wickets and an economy of 8.93. The Punjab Kings pacer will also have the chance to raise in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap ranks in the coming match against Mumbai Indians on 3 May, Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)