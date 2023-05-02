LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Rescheduled for 3 May From 4 May Due To Civic Election

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match preponed for 3 May 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Match 45 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was scheduled to be played on Thursday, 4 May 2023. However, due to the Municipal Corporation election in Lucknow, the LSK vs CSK Match 45 will be played on Wednesday, 3 May instead of 4 May.
In IPL 2023, Thursday doubleheader matches were scheduled for 20 April and 4 May. Now, due to the civic elections in the North Indian city Lucknow, there will be only one doubleheader out of 2, which was played on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
As reported by the Sportstar, "Due to the elections in the city, the game will now be played on May 3,” Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman of the IPL Governing Council confirmed."
Members of the local organising committee and franchise sources claimed that the decision to move up the game's start time by a day was made with the possibility of problems with the deployment of security in mind.
The LSG vs CSK game was supposed to take place at the Ekana Stadium on 4 May at 3.30 pm according to the original schedule, however despite preponement of the match, the time of the game would not alter even though the date has changed.
Now, there will be a doubleheader on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Also, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
Currently, LSG are at position 3 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 10 points after winning 5 and losing 4 out of 9 matches. On the other hand, CSK are at position 4. They also won 5 and lost 4 matches out of 9.