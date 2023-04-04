Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Top Spot, Bishnoi Placed Second

ADVERTISEMENT

With the conclusion of the sixth match of IPL 2023, English pacer Mark Wood has retained the top spot in the race for the Purple Cap, with eight wickets from two outings.

Even as Lucknow Super Giants ended up losing to Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs, another bowler from the franchise features in the highest wicket-takers' list as Ravi Bishnoi now stands second, with five wickets from his two outings so far.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap

  1. Mark Wood (Lucknow) - 8 wickets (2 matches)

  2. Ravi Bishnoi (Lucknow) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan) - 4 wickets (1 match)

  4. Moeen Ali (Chennai) - 4 wickets (2 matches)

  5. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab) - 3 wickets (1 match)

This on the list is Rajasthan's Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up four key wickets in the team's big 72 run win over Hyderabad on Sunday.

